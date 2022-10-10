Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $63,711,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 44.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $55.54 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

Get Rating

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

