Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $200.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $223.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.