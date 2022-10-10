New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,700 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coty were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 6.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 218,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Coty by 49.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Coty by 21.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.59.

Coty Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.