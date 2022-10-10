Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Five Below worth $45,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $140.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

