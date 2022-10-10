CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX opened at $63.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

