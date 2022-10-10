CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 14 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,478.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,625.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,476.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

