CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3,362.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 80.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 190.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 18.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insulet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $237.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.58 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insulet



Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

