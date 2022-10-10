iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.