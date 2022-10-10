KBC Group NV Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,922 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of Bloom Energy worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,661 shares of company stock worth $1,555,641 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

