KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Re Group Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Shares of RE opened at $264.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.