KBC Group NV Has $5.14 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,815 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.16 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

