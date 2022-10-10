KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 145,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 157.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Trading Down 2.6 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.