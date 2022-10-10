KBC Group NV Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,302 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 67.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $129.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,003,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

