FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $504.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.