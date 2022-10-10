30,472 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.