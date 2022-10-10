30,472 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

