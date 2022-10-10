OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,344 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LKQ were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

