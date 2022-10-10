Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,850.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $114.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

