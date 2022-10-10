GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,315 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $234.24 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.44.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

