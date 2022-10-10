First American Trust FSB Sells 7,984 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 5.1 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.62 and a 200-day moving average of $268.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

