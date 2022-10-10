New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,200 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $79,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.46. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

