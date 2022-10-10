Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,909.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $114.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

