OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Booking were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,685.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.22 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,895.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,006.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,528.70.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

