OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $327,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.05% of Cars.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 164.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CARS opened at $11.93 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $809.62 million, a P/E ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

