Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.44.

Shares of ESS opened at $221.21 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.25 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

