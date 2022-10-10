Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.45.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.