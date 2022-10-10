Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $821.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

