OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $71.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.28 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,637 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

