Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 157,404 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of ONEOK worth $75,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in ONEOK by 33.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 70,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.