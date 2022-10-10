Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Splunk worth $78,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $535,507,000. XN LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $63,628,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,172,527,000 after buying an additional 320,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.82.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $72.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

