Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,539 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.82% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $78,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

