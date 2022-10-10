Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 213,825 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.06% of StoneCo worth $73,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.