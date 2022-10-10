KBC Group NV Sells 27,652 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,652 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 3.4 %

ZTO opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

