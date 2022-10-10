KBC Group NV Buys 961 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in FOX by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

