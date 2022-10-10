Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Lear worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lear by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA opened at $124.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

