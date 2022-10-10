KBC Group NV Sells 31,007 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,007 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

NYSE:EQR opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.82. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

