KBC Group NV Buys 36,128 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.40% of MYR Group worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 142,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,678 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

