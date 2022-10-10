Strs Ohio Sells 12,766 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

