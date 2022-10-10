Strs Ohio Sells 9,275 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $20.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Articles

