Strs Ohio Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,912,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5 %

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

