Strs Ohio Acquires 1,927 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,210,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,127,000 after purchasing an additional 270,445 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

