Strs Ohio Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Pan American Silver as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 5.2 %

PAAS stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

