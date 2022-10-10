Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 55,249 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,249 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $38,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

