Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 583,737 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,737 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.93% of Paycor HCM worth $42,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 219.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 719,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $26,634,000. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

PYCR stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock valued at $136,129,454. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

