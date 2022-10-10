Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $43.39 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.10% of ICU Medical worth $43,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 81.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 51.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 47,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ICUI opened at $149.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.28. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $148.21 and a one year high of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

