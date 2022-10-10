Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 23,675 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,092,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Ecovyst worth $40,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680,250.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,294,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Coxon bought 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906 over the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

