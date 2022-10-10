Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,010,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233,242 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.52% of OLO worth $39,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in OLO by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,349 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OLO opened at $7.87 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

