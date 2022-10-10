New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.70% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $38,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. CWM LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $869.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.69. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

