Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SS&C Technologies worth $40,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $103,226,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $48.64 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

