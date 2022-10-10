Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 58,879 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.21% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $41,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

