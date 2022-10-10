Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 34,166 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in MRC Global by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,759,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,938,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.08 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $674.54 million, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 2.04.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

